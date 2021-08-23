Head-To-Head Survey: Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

9.2% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sunworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Sunworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 8.42 -$1.82 million N/A N/A Sunworks $37.91 million 5.25 -$15.94 million N/A N/A

SharpLink Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks.

Risk & Volatility

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A Sunworks -26.62% -36.78% -25.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SharpLink Gaming and Sunworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sunworks has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats Sunworks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc. engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F. Bryan, Mark P. Harris, and Christopher T. Kleveland in 1983 and is headquartered in Roseville, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.