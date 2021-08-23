Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.28. Luxfer reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LXFR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Luxfer by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 962,915 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Luxfer by 2,988.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 387,939 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Luxfer by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 202,806 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Luxfer by 3,557.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 159,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

