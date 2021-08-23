Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will report $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.17 and the lowest is $4.09. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $15.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.74 to $15.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $11.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $76.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $78.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,303,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

