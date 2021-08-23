Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.47 or 0.00004913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $986.54 million and $322.46 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,574,848,216 coins and its circulating supply is 399,546,584 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

