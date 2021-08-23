Ideaology (IDEA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $541,649.00

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $541,649.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00014973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.85 or 0.00821393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00048845 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002096 BTC.

About Ideaology

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,816,031 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDEAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.