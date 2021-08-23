Fluity (FLTY) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0680 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fluity has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Fluity has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $55.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fluity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00131388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00162491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,205.71 or 1.00090224 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.49 or 0.00935975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.75 or 0.06558449 BTC.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,764,638 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fluity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fluity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.