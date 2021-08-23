BSCView Hits One Day Volume of $5,479.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. BSCView has a market capitalization of $218,488.64 and approximately $5,479.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BSCView has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00131388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00162491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,205.71 or 1.00090224 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.49 or 0.00935975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.75 or 0.06558449 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

