Splinterlands Price Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

