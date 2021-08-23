CROAT Market Cap Achieves $223,381.26 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. CROAT has a market capitalization of $223,381.26 and approximately $6.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,815,871 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CROATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.