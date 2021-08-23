Zynecoin (ZYN) Market Cap Reaches $6.89 Million

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Zynecoin has a market cap of $6.89 million and $105,152.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zynecoin has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00057386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.96 or 0.00819295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00047891 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin (ZYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

