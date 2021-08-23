Aurox One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.06 Million (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Aurox has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Aurox coin can now be bought for about $9.92 or 0.00019732 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurox has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $1.06 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00057386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.96 or 0.00819295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00047891 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aurox Profile

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

