Aion Reaches Market Cap of $102.70 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Aion has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $102.70 million and $14.31 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,083.12 or 1.00202792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00044776 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.00 or 0.00536190 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.17 or 0.00930689 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.21 or 0.00358556 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006653 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00070329 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 494,899,982 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

