Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 50.3% Higher This Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $802,286.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00056581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00130369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00156330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,782.33 or 0.99458198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.76 or 0.00906558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.35 or 0.06505735 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

