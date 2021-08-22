Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Down 34.9% Over Last Week

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.71 or 0.00013390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $5.99 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.75 or 0.00817235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047856 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

