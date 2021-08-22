Critical Survey: One Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:OHGI) vs. Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and One Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:OHGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plantronics and One Horizon Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.71 -$57.33 million $3.17 9.17 One Horizon Group $790,000.00 1.74 -$13.77 million N/A N/A

One Horizon Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plantronics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Plantronics and One Horizon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 One Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plantronics presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.40%. Given Plantronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than One Horizon Group.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and One Horizon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -1.06% -127.71% 6.21% One Horizon Group N/A -92.52% -72.45%

Risk and Volatility

Plantronics has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Horizon Group has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Plantronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of One Horizon Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

One Horizon Group beats Plantronics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

About One Horizon Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital media, entertainment and secure messaging businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sales of Secure Messaging Licenses, 123 Wish, Love Media House, and Browning Productions. The 123 Wish segment offers an experience based platform where subscribers have a chance to play and win experiences from celebrities, athletes and artists. The Love Media House segment includes full-service music production, artist representation and digital media business that provides a broad range of entertainment services as well as branding and advertising, video and photo production, recording, songwriting, artist development, digital distribution, billboard chart promotion, and consulting and life coaching. The Browning Productions segment produces and distributes numerous television programs spanning dozens of episodes for acclaimed television networks such as A&E, FYI, and History Channel. The company was founded by Brian James Collins on November 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

