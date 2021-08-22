Head-To-Head Comparison: Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -4.14% -5.82% 3.83% The OLB Group -24.90% -26.48% -17.20%

This table compares Rimini Street and The OLB Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $326.78 million 2.31 $12.98 million $0.41 21.44 The OLB Group $9.77 million 2.46 -$1.78 million N/A N/A

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rimini Street and The OLB Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 4 0 2.80 The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rimini Street presently has a consensus price target of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 26.28%. The OLB Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.90%. Given The OLB Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than Rimini Street.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.9% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rimini Street beats The OLB Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About The OLB Group

OLB Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives. The company was founded by Ronny Yakov on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

