Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.33). Unity Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32).

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBX. raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of UBX stock remained flat at $$3.16 during trading hours on Friday. 239,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,750. The firm has a market cap of $174.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.22. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $9.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $76,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.