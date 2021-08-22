Conflux Network (CFX) Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $279.46 million and approximately $14.30 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,819.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.82 or 0.06545297 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $678.16 or 0.01361249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.53 or 0.00376416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00136050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.25 or 0.00618744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00337134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.00325760 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 869,956,003 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CFXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.