Raze Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.82 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00130220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00156350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,876.57 or 1.00114982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.81 or 0.00910921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.82 or 0.06519207 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,061,600 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

