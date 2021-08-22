Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Hits $0.0064

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $229,263.76 and approximately $396.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00130405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.15 or 0.00156527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,837.89 or 0.99826161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.51 or 0.00910386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.23 or 0.06508255 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ORMEUSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.