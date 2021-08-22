FUNToken (FUN) Reaches Market Cap of $355.93 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 44.3% against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $355.93 million and $25.55 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.97 or 0.00809156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00047736 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002134 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,799,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

