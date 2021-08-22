VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $61.05 million and $41,645.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001916 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00056599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00130618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00156362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,855.40 or 0.99991805 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.69 or 0.00909939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.24 or 0.06516803 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,889,345 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

