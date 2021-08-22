Sora Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.72 Million (XOR)

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Sora coin can now be purchased for approximately $256.92 or 0.00515289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sora has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. Sora has a market capitalization of $88.72 million and $3.14 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora Coin Profile

XOR is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 345,338 coins. Sora’s official website is sora.org . Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Sora Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

