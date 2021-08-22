Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.09 Billion

Analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report sales of $6.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.37 billion and the lowest is $5.78 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $24.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.23 billion to $25.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.72 billion to $26.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.39.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.67. The stock had a trading volume of 997,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,035. Cummins has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

