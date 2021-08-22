NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $423.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post sales of $423.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.00 million and the lowest is $419.00 million. NOW posted sales of $326.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

DNOW traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. 483,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $780.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in NOW in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

