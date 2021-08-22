Venus (XVS) Hits Market Capitalization of $369.40 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $34.57 or 0.00069997 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Venus has a market cap of $369.40 million and $31.79 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,407.55 or 1.00026755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00044438 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001055 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009443 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,684,262 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

