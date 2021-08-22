Dora Factory Hits Market Capitalization of $16.60 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 33.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for $10.63 or 0.00021525 BTC on exchanges. Dora Factory has a market cap of $16.60 million and $43.93 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00056630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.60 or 0.00811016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047656 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

