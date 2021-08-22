Brokerages Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. AdvanSix posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,250%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASIX stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.05. 194,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $957.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.