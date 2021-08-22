$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.85. Clean Harbors reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 141,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 487,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.93. 209,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.37. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

