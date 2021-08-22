Polychain Monsters Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.22 or 0.00026785 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $45.18 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00813355 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00047809 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,493,664 coins and its circulating supply is 3,416,653 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

