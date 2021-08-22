Dash (DASH) Hits Market Cap of $2.74 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $266.49 or 0.00539751 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $534.98 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003529 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $567.39 or 0.01149206 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,292,560 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DASHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.