Monero Classic (XMC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,692.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and $26,692.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.58 or 0.00616895 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001891 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

