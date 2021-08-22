$272.93 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post $272.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.80 million and the lowest is $243.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $61.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 346.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Whiting Petroleum stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.42. 406,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,448. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.39. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $57.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 34,216 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

