Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce sales of $65.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.58 million and the lowest is $64.30 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $58.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $257.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $261.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $338.27 million, with estimates ranging from $331.80 million to $348.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBAI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. 232,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.85. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 177,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,515 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

