Analysts Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post sales of $163.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.80 million. Orion Group posted sales of $189.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $625.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $581.70 million to $654.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $677.24 million, with estimates ranging from $573.55 million to $737.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

ORN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ORN stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.31. 254,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,971. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $164.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

