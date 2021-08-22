Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report $31.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $51.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $128.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.10 million to $131.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $205.61 million, with estimates ranging from $174.80 million to $236.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after acquiring an additional 420,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,606,000 after acquiring an additional 241,540 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at $47,132,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 47.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after acquiring an additional 954,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 102,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $11.16. 399,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,656. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.01 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

