Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.31 Million

Analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will post $330.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.10 million and the highest is $332.23 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $323.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,878,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,270. The stock has a market cap of $790.61 million, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

