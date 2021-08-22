$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KELYA. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.29. 190,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,150. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

