Neo 24 Hour Volume Hits $368.45 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $55.61 or 0.00112683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $3.92 billion and approximately $368.45 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00056780 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00131253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00156840 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

