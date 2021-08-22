Kambria Hits Market Capitalization of $9.54 Million (KAT)

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Kambria coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Kambria has a total market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $152,762.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kambria has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,377.33 or 1.00062609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00045464 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.32 or 0.00539698 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $460.47 or 0.00933132 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00359356 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006348 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00070217 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004766 BTC.

About Kambria

KAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,187,206,123 coins. Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official website is kambria.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Buying and Selling Kambria

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kambria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kambria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kambria using one of the exchanges listed above.

