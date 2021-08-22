Bitradio (BRO) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $76,357.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.76 or 0.00216349 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,316,390 coins and its circulating supply is 10,316,386 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

