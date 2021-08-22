$2.31 Million in Sales Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to post $2.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 million and the lowest is $2.22 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $9.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 million to $9.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.98 million, with estimates ranging from $16.84 million to $17.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 196,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,015. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.