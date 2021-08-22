Analysts Expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to report $2.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $30.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $585.15 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $619.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. 899,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

