Alchemint Standards 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $185,951.34 and $32.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00131224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00156663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,237.44 or 0.99657539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.05 or 0.00912942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.24 or 0.06576535 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SDSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.