Equal Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Equal has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $37,108.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equal has traded up 51.1% against the dollar. One Equal coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00056830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.00815582 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00047774 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

