$5.11 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report sales of $5.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.90 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $20.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $20.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 842,404 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $6,732,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 440.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 519,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

SYRS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 571,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.87. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

