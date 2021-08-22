Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,645,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,554,350. The stock has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

