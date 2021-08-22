$170.69 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to post $170.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $695.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $685.45 million to $710.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $709.10 million, with estimates ranging from $666.42 million to $740.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,402,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 61.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,580,000 after buying an additional 368,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIRC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,772. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 28.90. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

