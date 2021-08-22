Pundi X NEM Market Capitalization Hits $4.05 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $3,226.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00131416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00156604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,235.34 or 0.99824991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.06 or 0.00912498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.20 or 0.06571565 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

