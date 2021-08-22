Exosis (EXO) Price Hits $0.0444 on Major Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Exosis has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Exosis has a total market cap of $22,921.72 and approximately $42.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,321.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.12 or 0.06573412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $672.62 or 0.01363738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.31 or 0.00377751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00136888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.61 or 0.00619620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00336337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00324404 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

